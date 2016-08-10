He is sadly disappointed

To the Editor:

As a child I absorbed from the environment around me a profound belief that Americans were the finest people in the world. Since my childhood was in Texas, it was also satisfying to know that among the fine Americans, the finest of all, of course, were Texans.

Sadly, it has not been possible to preserve that innocent faith in the moral superiority of the American people to the rest of mankind. Too many aspects of our society have eroded that faith, several in particular.

As an adolescent, I was horrified and sickened to learn of the large numbers of black people who had died over the years at the hands of Southern lynch mobs. It would have been of some comfort to believe that these vicious and sadistic killings were the result of some inexplicable failure on the part of the South’s majority of “Southern gentlemen” to keep under control that element of the population I was taught to look down upon as “Southern white trash.” But I really couldn’t sell that rationalization to myself.

Then came the Vietnam War and the massacre at My Lai. It was simply inconceivable that a random assortment of ordinary American soldiers, on the orders of their lieutenant, would perpetuate an atrocity of the sort for which we righteously condemned the Germans in the Second World War. But they did.

And now we have the nomination of Donald Trump.

Consider the Republican presidential nominees since Nixon: Ford, Reagan, the two Bushes, Dole, McCain, and Romney. I voted for none of them, but I respected them. They all conformed to decent standards of civilized and gentlemanly behavior. Given that record, when Trump appeared, I was 100 percent certain that Republican primary voters would laugh this preposterous loud-mouthed clown right off the stage.

How wrong I was.

Trump’s most fervent support is within my demographic group: white males. He is virtually certain to get more than 60 percent of the white male vote. In the more benighted regions of our fair land, he may get 80 percent or more.

The dispiriting truth is that this is a nation in which a majority of my fellow white men will vote in November to put a vulgar, boorish blowhard mountebank in an office held by such men as Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt, and Dwight Eisenhower.

So much for that childhood idyllic vision of the supremely virtuous American character.

R.E.L. Knight

West Tisbury