Who allowed this invasion, he asks

To the Editor:

Who allowed a federal agency to invade our community? (August 4, “State Police marijuana raids raise questions and Islander ire”.) That I believe is a bigger issue. In a sovereign state, when private property rights and liberties of the citizens are usurped, who is responsible? Was it the cry of our citizens that invited this hostile act, or is it a consigned duty to allow invasive fly-overs and home invasions to aid and abet our government’s actions in its “War on Drugs.”

Maybe I am blind, but I cannot see how these invasions on private property will have any impact on the war on drugs. Why do we go along with perpetual wars? Since Harry J. Anslinger was appointed the first drug commissioner in 1930 and Nixon declared the “War on Drugs” in 1971, we have created an underground black market cesspool that makes the prohibition years look like a jaywalking violation.

Fighting wars is for governmental growth and power. The only winner in a war is the state. War promotes the state’s growth. Power is seized through knee-jerk legislation, executive orders, and additional independent executive branch agencies.

Back to my original question: Who allowed this invasion? Was it ordered by our town executives, town police chiefs, state police, state legislators, county sheriff’s department, Island-wide drug task force, attorney general, or was this a rogue invasion perpetrated by the feds? Maybe it was just a “collaborated effort” to target the hardened criminals. The current candidates for sheriff should be asked: “If elected, would you allow such invasions in the future?” After all, the sheriff is the highest-ranking law officer in the county.

Singer Marvin Gaye wrote “war is not the answer.” His message was in response to a different war, but the wisdom in his words should be applied across the board. Mr. Gaye’s statement needs to be reissued and applied to our current wars; the “War on Drugs” and “War on Terror,” and any other state-promoted war.

I value my freedoms. War is in direct conflict with freedom. Helicopter intrusions and raids on private property is a form of muscle-flexing (bullying) used to intimidate the public with a show of force. Such actions are stealing freedoms, not preserving them.

R. MacDonald

Oak Bluffs