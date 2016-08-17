Donate your time, not your complaints

To the Editor:

As do many people in the community, I volunteer many hours to help support youth athletic programs. I am currently a soccer coach at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, as well as with the club travel program. Additionally, I serve as the director of Player Development Pathways and sit on the MV United board of directors. In those various positions I have seen the level of support the Island community provides youth and adult sports.

I respect that everyone has his or her own opinion about turf versus natural grass. However, as someone who donates countless hours to Vineyard athletics, I find it sad and frustrating to see the members of a boisterous contingent donate their complaints and criticism rather than time and workable solutions. Until I see you on the fields with my colleagues, our athletes, and me, I will continue to be offended by the unrelenting efforts of this group to derail what is an incredibly noble and generous gift to our Vineyard athletes, and an opportunity for the entire community.

Ryan J. White

Edgartown