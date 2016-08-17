He got it all wrong

To the Editor:

This is in response to a Letter to the Editor from Peter Robb (August 10, “Obama legacy questioned”).

I suppose it’s obvious that we all see things the way we are predisposed to see them, and this, being a free country, enables each of us to express our point of view. But I would like to point out a few things to Mr. Robb.

First, history is not made up of neat four-year packages. The most intractable problems that Mr. Obama was forced to face were our economy and the mess in the Middle East.

So, the mess in the Middle East is the fault of Mr. Obama, eh? I seem to recall a U.S.-instigated war there started around 2003, a war that generated many thousands of casualties, as well as numerous unintended consequences, most of which had their origins during the Bush administration.

Terror attacks pre-existed the Obama years and will continue in the years to come, as long as there are crazy people willing to give their lives for a cause, however perverse. As to the Iranian nuclear agreement, why don’t you just wait and see, instead of condemning it at its inception?

On the home front, as has been pointed out many times, the Affordable Care Act was modeled after what I think is the very successful state program here in Massachusetts, put into effect during the governorship of that radical, Mitt Romney. Its lack of Republican support seems to show, at least to me, an unwillingness on the part of the Republicans to compromise.

The Act has been highly successful in giving as many as 20 million people access to a health care plan for the first time, and would have been more successful if not for Republican-controlled states preventing state expansion of Medicare. Sure, there are flaws in the Act which should be addressed, but I have seen no willingness on the part of the Republicans in Congress to move in that direction.

“A divide and conquer strategy yielded two victories.” Well, it’s true that each of our major parties has had its own constituencies over the years, but, in the end, presidential contests are won by the candidates who garner the most electoral votes, and Mr. Obama accomplished that twice, handedly — and without help from the Supreme Court.

As to statistics that purport to prove the failure of Mr. Obama’s leadership, once again you do so from your own perspective. I found that opinion varied greatly on the matter of regulation. An interesting article in the Sunday New York Times describes Mr. Obama’s gradual embrace of regulation, when he realized that he was not going to get any help from the Republican Congress, in matters relating to human rights, consumer and environmental protection, minimum wage, automobile emissions and mileage. From my perspective, these are matters which have needed addressing for a long time. Of course, others may feel differently; that is their right.

I’m sure, Mr. Robb, that you remember the state that our economy was in as our previous president was leaving office. Now, I don’t believe that the president alone is responsible for how the country is faring economically, so I can’t go so far as to say that President Bush created the almost-depression of 2008. But I can say that it took a great effort, first TARP, then the Obama stimulus (naturally opposed by Congressional Republicans) to begin to bring us back.

And while the recovery hasn’t been as broad-based as hoped, we are in much better condition than we were when Mr. Obama took office, as well as compared to most of the rest of the world today. What was the unemployment rate at the beginning of the Obama presidency? And what is the unemployment rate today? Employment is yet another issue that is governed by many factors, most notably technology. Can we turn the clock back to the 1950s? I don’t think so.

Our debt, though large, is not so large when compared to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. Japan runs a surplus every year, yet that country has been stagnating for a couple of decades. And if debt is so terrible, then why do other countries eagerly buy our bonds? They must know something that you don’t know.

Sure, regulations can sometimes cost money, but promoting cleaner air and water, helping ordinary people avoid fraudulent lending practices, giving same-sex couples the same rights the rest of us have enjoyed, preventing airlines from abusing their customers during flight delays, giving folks access to affordable health care, increasing the minimum wage for certain government workers, are worthwhile achievements that can even sometimes save money in the long run.

Economic growth has been roughly the same as during the Bush years. Median income growth has been stagnating for almost four decades and to assert that it has only been occurring since Mr. Obama took office is just plain false.

To Mr. Robb’s pronouncement of “the corrosive effect of the President’s hyperpartisanship,” I can only say partisanship is not something new. Talk about partisanship — the Benghazi cover-up — how many more futile Congressional investigations do you need before you’ll realize there was no cover-up. Violent crime is bad in some places, just as it always is, but overall, violent crime has been decreasing for a long time, not “rising dramatically,” as you so brazenly assert. Are race relations worse than before? I hardly think so. There is much work to be done, and some awful events have taken place, but at least today the matter is no longer just ignored or minimized.

Let’s see how the voters view the Obama years, as this November shapes up to be, at least in part, a referendum on the last eight.

Steve Auerbach

Oak Bluffs