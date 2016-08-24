Edgartown man arrested on cocaine distribution charge

Police found what they said were 24 bags of cocaine.

Early Tuesday evening, officers from the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force arrested Everton G. Facey of Edgartown, for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, after they stopped him in his vehicle and found 24 small plastic bags of a white powdery substance police said was cocaine.

Police stopped Mr. Facey, 47, at the intersection of Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road and 11th Street South in Edgartown Tuesday evening in a 2010 Infiniti FX35. Police were armed with a search warrant to search Mr. Facey and his car.

“Several small plastic bags that contained a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine fell to the ground when Mr. Facey was assisted out of his car,” according to a press release.

Police later obtained a second warrant to search a residence at 35 11th Street South, where Mr. Facey, formerly of Jamaica, rents a room. Police said they found drug paraphernalia and packaging material used in drug distribution.

Mr. Facey is currently being held at the Dukes County Jail on $5,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in the Edgartown District Court on Thursday, August 25.

Mr. Facey had been has been under investigation by the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force for the past several months, according to police.