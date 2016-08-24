Turnpike toll plan incentivizes transponders

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation outlined new toll rates for all-electronic tolling on Bay State roads, greatly increasing the cost for drivers without transponders. Drivers traveling from New York to Logan Airport without a toll transponder would pay $13.75 under the new, proposed rates, compared with $7.65 for E-ZPass MA drivers.

Officials altered the proposed toll rate schedule from an earlier presentation to reporters in which they outlined rates of $13.40, up from $7.10. Braintree Mayor Joe Sullivan wondered whether the state might offer a “grace period” or “amnesty period” before hitting transponderless drivers with higher costs. “There’s no punitive surcharge,” said Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, who said electronic tolling costs more when cars must be identified by license plate and billed through the mail.

Robert Moylan, a member of the MassDOT board, advised caution in establishing rates so that officials do not need to return to the subject. “I think we need to be very careful about the rates we’re going to set up,” Mr. Moylan said, adding, “I for one would not like to revisit rates a year from now.”

The MassDOT board did not vote to advance the proposed rates Monday. A vote on the final rates was pegged for Oct. 6. Overall the state expects toll revenues to slightly decrease, dropping from $128.1 million to $127.7 million on the portion of the Pike from Weston westward, and dropping from $225 million to $216.3 million on what’s called the Metropolitan Highway System — encompassing the eastern part of the Pike, the Tobin Bridge, and the harbor tunnels. People can obtain free transponders through massdot.state.ma.us, by visiting certain Registry of Motor Vehicles branches listed at mass.gov/ezpassma, through AAA locations, and at E-ZPass customer service centers.