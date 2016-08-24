Twice burned landlord cautions tenants

To the Editor:

When I purchased a two-bedroom condo on Martha’s Vineyard in April of 2015, I wanted to be a good citizen of my new community. I thought I could help with the problem of affordable housing — at least in the winter. However, after two successive years of losing substantial sums of money, my idealism is flagging. Sadly, I can no longer afford to offer safe, warm, winter lodging to Islanders.

Of course winter tenants are thrilled to move in, and they promise to take good care of the property and pay on time. They also seem to hope for a miracle that they can stay forever — that the owners don’t really want to enjoy their own vacation property — so when they need to leave, their happiness turns into resentment.

My purpose in writing is not to point a finger at my specific tenants and the $7,000 they cost me in repairs and unpaid bills. Rather, it’s a caution to nonproperty-owning residents of Martha’s Vineyard in general: Don’t bite the hand that feeds you! Instead of resentment at having to move out of a winter rental, be grateful for the safe, warm lodging you enjoyed all winter. Take care of it, and pay your bills.

Then, you might be invited back.

Cary Cleaver

Oak Bluffs