Second Edgartown man arrested on cocaine distribution charges

For the second time in as many days, police have arrested an Edgartown man for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force arrested Arthur M. De Castro, of Edgartown, after they stopped him in his pick-up truck and found five small bags of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Police stopped Mr. De Castro, 22, in the Crab Creek parking lot on Beach Road in Edgartown, in a 2010 red Ford F-150. According to police, he had been under investigation for cocaine distribution prior to the stop. The five individual plastic bags, which were concealed inside a cigarette pack, weighed just under 5 grams and have a street value of $500, according to police.

Mr. De Castro posted $800 bail at his arraignment in Edgartown District Court on Thursday morning.