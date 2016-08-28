28th annual Sullivan 5k draws hundreds to Oak Bluffs

By
Stacey Rupolo
-
Lee Greathouse of Edgartown finishes first of all the runners with a time of 16:52. - Stacey Rupolo
The walkers take off from the start line of the Sullivan 5K. - Stacey Rupolo
Runners take off from the starting line at the 28th annual Sullivan 5K in Oak Bluffs. - Stacey Rupolo
Cynthia W. Peterson, 83, starts the running portion of the Sullivan 5K in Oak Bluffs. - Stacey Rupolo
Jaxson Granger competes in the first Diaper Derby at the 28th annual Sullivan 5k in Oak Bluffs. - Stacey Rupolo
Charlie Kivitz, right, cries at the finish line despite his solid first at the first Diaper Derby at the 28th annual Sullivan 5k in Oak Bluffs. - Stacey Rupolo
Maeve Czaplewski crosses the finish line first during the 9-14 year-old race at the Sullivan 5k in Oak Bluffs. - Stacey Rupolo
Jill Zamarro, left, beats Marsten Clough, right, in the Sullivan 5K walk by half a second, with a time of 34:12. - Stacey Rupolo
Walker Jim Austin came in second with a time of 37:32. - Stacey Rupolo

The heat of the morning sun didn’t stop over 260 runners and walkers from gathering at 8:00 am for the 28th annual Sullivan 5K at Washington Park in Oak Bluffs.

This year’s event saw the introduction of a new race, the Diaper Derby, which allows for babies and toddlers to join in the competitive fun. The two competitors, Jaxson Granger and Charlie Kivitz, each had their own unique style of racing.

While Jaxson loved the attention and played up the crowd by crawling back and forth, Charlie cried and made a beeline for his mom at the finish line, which won him first prize.

The Kid’s Fun Run followed up the inaugural derby, where Tyler Alton, Jason Alton, and Maeve Czaplewski took first in their age-specific races.

The walking portion of the 5K was a close call, as Jill Zamarro narrowly beat Marsten Clough with the swing of her hip, shaving off a crucial half-second that gave her first place.

Finally, runner and Edgartown-based social worker Lee Greathouse came in first  with a time of 16:52. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

A complete list of results can be found here.