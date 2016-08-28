28th annual Sullivan 5k draws hundreds to Oak Bluffs

1 of 9

The heat of the morning sun didn’t stop over 260 runners and walkers from gathering at 8:00 am for the 28th annual Sullivan 5K at Washington Park in Oak Bluffs.

This year’s event saw the introduction of a new race, the Diaper Derby, which allows for babies and toddlers to join in the competitive fun. The two competitors, Jaxson Granger and Charlie Kivitz, each had their own unique style of racing.

While Jaxson loved the attention and played up the crowd by crawling back and forth, Charlie cried and made a beeline for his mom at the finish line, which won him first prize.

The Kid’s Fun Run followed up the inaugural derby, where Tyler Alton, Jason Alton, and Maeve Czaplewski took first in their age-specific races.

The walking portion of the 5K was a close call, as Jill Zamarro narrowly beat Marsten Clough with the swing of her hip, shaving off a crucial half-second that gave her first place.

Finally, runner and Edgartown-based social worker Lee Greathouse came in first with a time of 16:52. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

A complete list of results can be found here.