Oak Bluffs man drowns in great pond swimming accident Saturday

Sunday, 11:30 am

Clinton Griesser, 32, of Oak Bluffs drowned Saturday afternoon while swimming in Edgartown Great Pond in the vicinity of Wilson’s Landing, a public launch ramp located on Mashacket Cove in the northeast corner of the salt pond, State Police said.

Edgartown Police, fire rescue and emergency medical personnel responded to the pond about 4:45 pm, Saturday.

Mr. Griesser was located and pronounced dead at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital a short time later.

State Police officer Nicole Morrell said there were no further details and the drowning remains under investigation.