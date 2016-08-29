Clinton Peterson Griesser, 32, of Edgartown died at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Saturday, August 27, 2016. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept, 3, 11 am to 12 pm in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. A funeral home service will follow at 12 pm with the Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney officiating. Family and friends will gather following the service at the Portuguese-American Club, Vineyard Avenue, Oak Bluffs. Please bring a dish to share. A complete obituary will follow in a later newspaper edition.