Bridge notes

At the Edgartown Bridge Club on Monday, August 22, 14 tables were in play. North-South winners were David Donald and Barbara Silk, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, Steve Allen and Cathy Minkiewicz in third, Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in fourth, Duncan Walton and Richard Eubanks in fifth, and Gerry Averill and Diana Dozier in sixth. Finishing in first place in the East-West direction were Barbara McLagan and Lee Sinai, followed by Judy Cronig and Dotti Arnold in second, Jim Kaplan and Ann Brown in third, Art Spielvogel and Kevin Carey in fourth, Cynthia Provost and Barbara Burwen in fifth, and Jack Fuller and Marge Ramsey in sixth place.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on August 23, eight tables were in play for a special game. Overall winners were Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan in first place, followed by Jim Kaplan and Ann Brown in second, Judy Baker and Gerry Averill in third, Don Nelson and Pamela Furtsch in fourth, and Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell in fifth. Also finishing were Gail Farrish and Warren Morse.

At the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury on August 25, seven tables were in play. North-South winners were Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, and Jim Kaplan and Linda Schapiro in third. East-West winners were Carol Whitmarsh and Sari Lipkin, followed by Dave Donald and Rich Colter in second, and Gerry Averill and Caroline Baum in third.

On Saturday August 27 at the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard, nine tables were in play. North-South winners were Ann Brown and Duncan Walton, followed by Deirdre Ling and Carol Whitmarsh in second, Patsy McCormack and Joan Perrine in third, and Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen in fourth place. East-West winners were Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold, followed by Anita Persson and Linda Schapiro in second, Brenda Davenport and Joan Byrd in third, and Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in fourth.