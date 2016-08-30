Early Canada goose hunting season starts on Tuesday, Sept. 6

Islanders can expect to hear the sound of shotguns when the Massachusetts early Canada goose hunting season begins Tuesday, Sept. 6, half an hour before sunrise. The season ends at sunset on Friday, Sept. 23. The timing and the bag limit — seven birds — is intended to reduce growing populations of geese that have lost their natural urge to migrate with the seasons.

Canada geese feed on young growth and pull vegetation up by the roots. The large birds also produce from one half to a pound and half of droppings per day, according to state wildlife biologists. A study of fecal contamination in several Island ponds by a University of New Hampshire professor identified geese and cormorants as significant sources of E. coli bacteria.

According to a history of goose management provided on the MassWildlife website, prior to the 1930s it was unusual for geese to nest in Massachusetts. That is no longer the case.

In Massachusetts, there are two different populations of Canada geese. The first is the migratory population that passes through in the spring and fall. The second is the resident population, descendants of captive geese once used by waterfowl hunters to attract passing birds.