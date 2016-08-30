John S. Kenney

John S. “Shack” Kenney, D.V.M., 79, died on Saturday, August 27, 2016, with his family by his side.

His lifelong love of horses led him to his distinguished career as an equine veterinarian, having also been one of the breeders of Albatross.

John played a wicked good game of racquetball and tennis. His unabashed Southern charm, good looks, and snarky humor endeared him to many. The consummate curmudgeon, he loved to rile and be riled by anybody up for the challenge, and would kill to win a heated game of Scrabble; he was also a really sore loser.

John ventured into real estate, and truly enjoyed being a docent at Polly Hill Arboretum along with his wife, Corinne, whom he adored.

He is survived by Corinne; his children Jonathan, Jennifer, and Megan; brother Charles; sister Carolyn; grandchildren Alex, Patrick, and Lauren; great-grandchild Sydney Rose; and faithful Cairn terrier Pip. John will be sorely, sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (stjude.org) and/or The Polly Hill Arboretum on Martha’s Vineyard (pollyhillarboretum.org). Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.