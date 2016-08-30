Oak Bluffs: Back to school

Labor Day weekend is just about here, and there has already been a slow exodus of families, and students returning to their off-Island homes. Expect crowded beaches, roads, and stores for the next few days and then a remarkable change on Monday afternoon, as our population decreases to bearable amounts. All schools on the Island will open on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The list of school supplies students are requested to bring may be found on the Oak Bluffs School website. The days have changed from when the only “supply” we brought to school was possibly the small wooden pencil box, with two or three pencils stored beneath the sliding top.

Our Martha’s Vineyard Museum has reached the $14.5 million mark in fundraising to renovate the old Marine Hospital into a new museum for everyone. What a wonderful location for a huge reservoir of Island history. I still remember when our Girl Scout troop entertained the sailors at the Marine Hospital one Thanksgiving season with a pageant we put on. We had to make our costumes, and as I had the part of an Indian, I made my costume from a burlap bag decorated with colored beads. I often wonder what those patients thought of us as we danced and performed for them. Hopefully we brought a little joy and holiday spirit into their lives.

The Retired Educators Lunch is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro in Oak Bluffs. The luncheon will be held at noon and the cost is $25 per person. If you haven’t signed up yet, you must by 10 am today, Sept. 1.

We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Linda Garvin Scott, who passed last week. Linda was such a kind, cheerful person, who charmed her patients with her care and interest in them. We are so sorry, and send our sympathy to her husband Frank and her children Sam, Naomi, and Matt.

On Friday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 3 pm, our Oak Bluffs library will hold a workshop, “All Ages Dance with Naomi Goldberg.” Co-sponsored by the Yard, the workshop will be movement-based for all ages and skill levels (with a focus on seniors), and will be accessible for those with wheelchairs, walkers, or other supports. Activities for the class will incorporate a variety of movements that will allow participants to exercise their brains and bodies.

Hal Garneau has been collecting antique stereo views of Martha’s Vineyard for over 35 years. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, he will present ”Cottage City Through the Stereoscope: A 3D Presentation.” He will share more than 100 vintage photos of Oak Bluffs in full 3D. His slideshow presentation will include historical commentary to accompany the images and a brief history and explanation of stereo photography. 3D glasses will be provided. For times and more info, please contact the library.

September is Banned Book Month, and in honor of this, the library has some special plans. They have a bingo sheet for teens to grab and challenge themselves to read the most disputed books.

Crafty Saturdays in September take place from 10 am to noon. On Sept. 3, there will be a back-to-school craft, and the 10th will be focused on a grandparents’ day craft.

There are some events planned for kindergartners on their half-days. Thursday, Sept. 9 will be a games afternoon from 1 to 2:30 pm.

The Oak Bluffs Senior Center is asking that Oak Bluffs residents over the age of 55 complete a survey for the Council on Aging. Its purpose is to discover what additional activities and programs can be offered at the center on a weekly basis. Surveys can be picked up at the library, the Town Hall on the bench beyond the Tax Collector’s Office, and at the Senior Center. If you have a computer, you may get a copy at surveymonkey/r/obcoa.com.

Peter Boak is a widely known Vineyarder, schoolteacher, director of the Island Community Chorus, and also the choir director and organist for the Federated Church, a position he has held for 20 years. To recognize this significant accomplishment, the Music Committee and the Federated Church Choir will be sponsoring a Celebration of the (First) 20 years of Peter Boak’s Music Ministry on Sunday, Sept. 4, as part of the worship service, followed by a luncheon reception at the Mayhew Parsonage immediately after the service. If you would like to express your thanks and appreciation to Peter personally, please bring or send a short note to the Church Office. There will be a collection basket in the Meetinghouse, Parish House, and the Parsonage, and Peter will get all the messages.

Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs has been the location for the Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival for the past six years. It is meant to bring people from all Island towns together. This year’s festival will take place on Sept. 10, with a rain date of the 11th. Free kite making for children will be provided from 10:30 to noon, and the adult flying competition starts at 1 pm. This is a great family event, and the web site for info is mvwindfestival.com. If there are any questions, you may call Holly Alaimo at 508-693-5444.

We send birthday smiles to Ed Ben David Sr., Evelyn Christopher, and Valarie O’Donnell on Sept. 2, Robert Pacheco on the 3rd, Judy Cunniffe on the 5th; smiles to Skylar Hall on Sept. 6, and Holly Hawkes and Susan Phillips on the 7th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.