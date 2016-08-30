Oak Bluffs Police seek public’s help in locating missing elderly woman

Oak Bluffs Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ruth Lockhart, a 71-year-old resident who went for a walk about 9 am this morning and did not return.

Police described Ms. Lockhart as a 5-foot, 3-inch, black woman who weighs about 130 pounds with dark hair, mixed with gray, and one braid.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket, dark under shirt and denim shorts, police said, in the area of 78 Winnemack Ave, Oak Bluffs, when she left for her routine walk at approximately 9 am. “Her usual walking route is through the neighborhoods of East Chop,” police said. “It has been reported that Ms. Lockhart has dementia and may be confused.”