Oak Bluffs Police seek public’s help in locating missing elderly woman

Oak Bluffs Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ruth Lockhart, a 71-year-old resident who went for a walk about 9 am this morning and did not return.
Police described Ms. Lockhart as a 5-foot, 3-inch, black woman who weighs about 130 pounds with dark hair, mixed with gray, and one braid.
She was last seen wearing a white jacket, dark under shirt and denim shorts, police said, in the area of 78 Winnemack Ave, Oak Bluffs, when she left for her routine walk at approximately 9 am. “Her usual walking route is through the neighborhoods of East Chop,” police said. “It has been reported that Ms. Lockhart has dementia and may be confused.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oak Bluffs Police Department at 508-693-0750 or 508-693-1212.