Poetry Corner: Closing Time

Last night, smoke,
steak and wine.
Up late — endless jokes
about right women
and wrong women
This morning it’s clear
and cold. You cover
the pontoon boat
while I watch warblers
blow away over the channel
like yellow leaves
In my hand, any one
of them would be warmer
than that bottle
left out by the empty chairs
and the dead fire.
It’s half-full, but no one
is in a hurry to take it
into the house.
Warren Woessner is the senior editor of Abraxas magazine, and a part-time resident of Edgartown. His most recent poetry collection is “Clear All the Rest of the Way” (Backwaters Press).