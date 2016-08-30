Poetry Corner: Closing Time

Last night, smoke,

steak and wine.

Up late — endless jokes

about right women

and wrong women

This morning it’s clear

and cold. You cover

the pontoon boat

while I watch warblers

blow away over the channel

like yellow leaves

In my hand, any one

of them would be warmer

than that bottle

left out by the empty chairs

and the dead fire.

It’s half-full, but no one

is in a hurry to take it

into the house.

Warren Woessner is the senior editor of Abraxas magazine, and a part-time resident of Edgartown. His most recent poetry collection is “Clear All the Rest of the Way” (Backwaters Press).