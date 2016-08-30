Theodore “Ted” G. Leslie Jr. of Aquinnah died May 26, 2016, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was 63. At the time of his death he was surrounded by his wife of 35 years, Kristina Hook-Leslie, son Theodore Leslie, daughter Jennifer (Leslie) Lewis and her husband Eugene (Boo), Stephanie (Leslie) Russell, Samantha Eveliegh, and Jennifer Staples.

Ted was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He managed American Legion Post 143 in New Cumberland, Pa., and was a member of VFW Post 9261 in Oak Bluffs. Ted loved to fish, and everyone who knew him came to enjoy his unique brand of humor.

Ted leaves 13 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Mark, and leaves sistera Ruth Butler of Bensalem, Pa., and Shirley and her husband Tom Polk of Annapolis, Md.; brother Stephen and his wife Susan of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations in Ted’s memory may be made to the Aquinnah Cultural Center. On Saturday, Sept. 17, we will gather at sunset on Lobsterville Beach, so Ted can fish forever. The gathering will be followed by a potluck at the Aquinnah Town Hall for everyone who was touched by Ted.