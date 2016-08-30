West Tisbury: Hats off to the WT library

We have finally had some cooler days and nights. It doesn’t feel so crowded and frenetic in town. By the time you are reading this column, it will be the first of September, symbolic of the end of summer and time for us to begin enjoying this beautiful place where we live.

Typically I try to stay pretty close to home during the summer, but last Thursday evening I ventured out to a wonderful concert at the West Tisbury library: David Rhoderick on the piano, and two violinists, Cesar Atzik Marquez and Olivia deGeofroy. They performed pieces they had played together several times, and their fluency, easiness together, the virtuosity of the performance was a delight. Two of the pieces were familiar, a Dvorak Sonatina and one of Bach’s Concerti for Two Violins. A totally lovely evening.

It made me realize again how much our library does. Not just what one expects — books, movies, computer access, reference materials — but so many opportunities to listen to live music, hear authors read their own work, see art and meet the artists, learn new skills in so many different workshops, a place to make quilts or do yoga, for kids, teens, adults from young parents to us older ones. Many of us have referred to the library as “the community living room.” It is certainly that, a place to meet friends and have the social interactions so important to being part of a community. I am complimenting the director, Beth Kramer, and her staff, for making it the welcoming, socially and intellectually stimulating place that it is for everyone who walks in the door. My thanks to library staff, and to town residents and voters, the Friends, and Foundation for supporting it all.

The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for the Labor Day holiday. Town Hall and schools are closed, too.

Thursday, Sept. 1, IT/reference librarian Rachel Rooney begins a weekly help session for social media beginners. Bring your smartphone, tablet, or mobile device to the library between 3 and 5 pm to learn how to set up and access a Facebook page, open an Instagram account, or tweet. Drop-ins are welcome.

This Friday, 10 am to noon, will be the last Mac Pro session for this summer.

Leslie Baker is the library’s September artist, exhibiting a selection of figure drawings, small oil studies, and watercolors spanning 30 years of her work. The show is called “Beginnings.” See the show and meet Leslie at a reception in the Program Room this Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4 pm.

The Martha’s Vineyard Community of Mindfulness will meet at the library Tuesday, Sept. 6, beginning promptly at 6 pm. Remember that the library closes at 6, so please come a few minutes early to avoid being locked out by mistake, and don’t forget your yoga mat.

Everyone is invited to the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School this Saturday, Sept. 3, for the grand opening of their new science lab. The festivities begin at 11 am. Robert Day and Vernon Jordan, instrumental in funding and planning the project, will be there to speak about it.

Also this Saturday is the last Shaw Cramer Summer Showcase at 38 Looks Pond Way, off Music Street. Between 11 am and 3 pm, you and friends are invited to view Nancy’s collection of handmade tunics, jackets, scarves, and jewelry. Selected end-of-collection items are on sale from 40 to 50 percent off.

Admirers of Peter Boak are invited to a celebration of his 20 years as minister of music, choir director, and organist at the Federated Church in Edgartown following the Sunday, Sept. 4, worship service. Attendees are asked to write a short note that will be collected in a basket and presented to him.

I wrote last week about the plein air Art Show that opened last Saturday at the Old Sculpin Gallery in Edgartown. The participating artists have planned a series of events in conjunction with the show. This week, plan to attend a reception with the artists at the Old Sculpin on Sunday, Sept. 4, 5 to 7 pm. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Marjorie Mason will do a painting demo from 6 to 7 pm in the second-floor studio at the Old Sculpin. The exhibition closes on Friday, Sept. 9, 7 to 9 pm. Come to the gallery for music, refreshments, artists, and art.

Artist/curator Roberta Gross will talk at the Louisa Gould Gallery at 5 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as part of the gallery’s 9th annual Abstract Exhibition.

Thursday, Sept. 8, is the state primary election for contests with more than one candidate running for office on a party ticket. We will select candidates for state representative and state senator, who will then be on the November ballot. Voting hours are 7 am to 8 pm at the Public Safety Building.

Friends of the Mill Pond is collaborating with the West Tisbury Historic District Commission to raise approximately $4,000 for a historical marker to be placed in the park at the old Police Station. “It will commemorate the pond’s contribution to the Island’s economy and aesthetic beauty,” said Beatrice Nessen of the Friends group. You may make your tax-deductible donation at a crowdfunding site, bit.ly/millpondplaque.

The Living Local Harvest Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, is calling for vendors to sign up at livinglocalvineyard@gmail.com. “Reduce, Re-Use, Recycle” is this year’s theme.

Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival will be held in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 10 (rain date is Sept. 11.) There will be kite making for kids from 10:30 am till noon. Adult competitions begin at 1 pm. For more information, look at mvwindfestival.com.

Ted Jochsberger of the West Tisbury Affordable Housing Committee will join with the All-Island Planning Board Housing Work Group for a series of three meetings to discuss and assess the town’s affordable housing needs. The first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 19, 4 to 6:30 pm, at the Public Safety Building. Input from these meetings is “intended to shape the housing and zoning policies that the town of West Tisbury will use to create affordable housing options for our families, elders, employees, and children,” and to discuss possible placement options for a future Housing Production Plan. Read more online at westtisbury-ma.gov (affordable housing) or mvcommission.org/westtisbury-hpp. Future meetings are scheduled for Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. Please let Rhoda Connelly know by Sept. 12 if you plan to attend: affordhouse@westtisbury-ma.gov.

It looks like temperatures are going up again for the weekend. As I watch the possible hurricanes forming in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, I hope some of that rain will find its way here. It’s scary how dry the ground is. Be extra-careful with cigarettes or barbeques, anything that could start a fire, as you enjoy yourself outdoors.