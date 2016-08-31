Artists rise together through Yard events

A.R.T. on the Vine (Artists Rising Together on the Vineyard) is a celebration of an Island community of creators and performers who have found their way up-Island to the rustic stage and acoustical surround of the Yard.

The celebration consists of three events, on Sept. 7, 8, and 10.

The Wednesday, Sept. 7, show will feature a performance by the DanceTheYard artists, recipients of the Yard’s 2016 Offshore creation residency. They will present works by the Yard’s executive director and co-producer, Alison Manning and Yard director of Island programs and education Jesse Keller.

The “Island Poets and Musicians” event on Sept. 8 will be an intimate evening featuring Vineyard artists of all kinds. Musicians, dancers, poets, actors, choreographers, and any other performing artists are invited to perform. This evening often presents new work that will develop over time, and is seen as a breeding ground of up-and-coming artists on the Island.

The Cup of Karma Project will culminates its yearlong series of Vineyard “Tea Talk” celebrations at the Yard on Sept. 10, hosted by creator Polly Simpkins. This final Tea Talk will highlight five speakers who will tell the story of one person who has inspired, influenced and/or changed their lives in a significant way. The Cup of Karma Project is designed to celebrate our life journey and honor the people in our lives from whom we learn.

“DTY and Friends”: Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 pm. “Island Poets and Musicians”: Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 pm. “A Cup of Karma:” Saturday, September 10 at 3 pm. All events are at the Yard’s Patricia Nanon Theater, Chilmark. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 children under 12. Membership discounts apply. Admission to the Cup of Karma event is free. For tickets and more information, visit dancetheyard.org or acupofkarma.org.