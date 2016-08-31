Free guitar concert

Composer and guitarist Ben Yarmolinsky will perform a free concert of original songs and solos at the Chappaquiddick Community Center this Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 6:30 pm. Mr. Yarmolinsky is known for his work composing operas and musical theater pieces, including a docu-opera based on the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings (“Clarence & Anita”), a sung television news broadcast (“Blind Witness News”) and a Letterman-inspired talk show (“The Lenny Paschen Show”). His “The Constitution: A Secular Oratorio” sets large portions of the U.S. Constitution. His also wrote the book, lyrics, and music for “April 15th Blues,” a musical theater piece about taxes. He has recorded three CDs of his solo guitar compositions and arrangements of childhood piano pieces. For more information, call 508-627-8222.