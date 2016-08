The “Grange Exchange,” a multifaceted display of antiques and fine things, continues at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury this Friday, Sept. 2, from 9 am until 3 pm. A variety of Island vendors show beautiful antiques, handcrafted goods, local wooden furniture, and many other items for sale. Admission to the event is free, and shows continue every Friday through Nov. 25. For more information or to become a vendor, contact Lucy Menton at 508-221-7024 or lucyamenton@yahoo.com.