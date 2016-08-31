Last chance for dinner at Among the Flowers

This past week, on one of my after-dinner strolls in Edgartown, I walked by a bustling Among the Flowers. I realized Among the Flowers has served dinner all summer long and I had not had the chance to try it. Quickly realizing my error, I made plans with a friend to dine there before the season ended.

I was pleasantly surprised. Sure, we’ve all been to ATF for its fabulous omelettes and crispy waffles during breakfast, as well as their packed salads during lunch. But who knew they could conjure dinner from that tiny kitchen? it’s an impressive feat that Chef Patrick Toomey achieves on a daily basis. The dinner menu is composed of a variety of appetizers ranging from steamed mussels ($15) to an Island-smoked bluefish pâte ($16). To start, we decided on a watermelon and tomato salad ($12.50) for one last summer hurrah. A lemon honey vinaigrette dresses the salad, while chunks of sweet watermelon pair well with salty feta cheese. It was a refreshing beginning to our dining experience.

As we perused the entrées, we were impressed by the options. We expected something more casual from this Edgartown establishment. While ATF is casual and approachable in both experience and ambiance, the food is elevated to a New American dining experience where flavors and textures combine to delight the guest.

The Crab Crusted Seared Sea Scallops with a corn sauce, asparagus, and blistered cherry tomatoes ($30) were calling my name. Imagine tiny crab cakes atop seared scallops — a seafood lover’s dream come true. Served over your choice of chive mashed potatoes or risotto (I chose the risotto), this was a dinner entrée that felt more fine dining than casual. But the entire restaurant is approachable and family-friendly.

The service at Among the Flowers is quite possibly some of the best in town. Our server Anya was so delightful, service-oriented, and quick with suggestions that I wished I was a regular customer.

Another dinner option that blew us away was the Citrus and Chili Spiced Yellowfin Tuna ($34). Served with grilled pineapple, charred red onion, roasted tomatoes, and a citrus honey beurre blanc, it was like a taste of the tropics in New England. The sweet pineapple paired exceptionally well with the medium-rare tuna steaks, and when served over the chive mashed potatoes, with that drizzle of butter sauce cascading over it, it was a Caribbean girl’s dream.

Dessert that night was a showcase of Morning Glory Farm pies, but with the generous entrées we ordered, dessert was a far-away dream. But I’m glad I got into AMT when I did. They stop serving dinner this Labor Day weekend, so grab your friends and dine alfresco before it’s gone.

For more information, call 508-627-3233.