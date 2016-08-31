Martha’s Vineyard Court Report, August 8 – 29, 2016

August 8, 2016

Michael Shawn Forgione a/k/a Michael Meir, Edgartown; DOB 9/24/71, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; no inspection sticker: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

August 15, 2016

Sean M. Geddis, New Bedford; DOB 11/19/92, disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, possession of class B drug (suboxone): continued to pretrial conference.

August 22, 2016

Jeremy R. Cairns, West Tisbury; DOB 5/31/94, OUI-liquor or .08%, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Graziella C. Couto, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/30/74, assault and battery on a family/household member: Nolle Prosequi (state declined to prosecute).

Robert K. Deveer 3rd, Greenwich, CT; DOB 10/6/72, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF and $65 PSF with restitution to be determined.

Wilson Miguel Perdomo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/2/92, OUI-liquor or .08%, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Shawn Scherer, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/7/59, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

August 25, 2016

Filip Angelov, Steamboat Springs, CO; DOB 9/12/85, assault and battery: six months pretrial probation with no contact with victim and must remain alcohol free with testing.

Glenn A. Cardoza, Buzzards Bay; DOB 8/8/62, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; strangulation or suffocation: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: guilty – 106 days in the house of correction deemed served; larceny over $250: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; larceny under $250: guilty – probation for six months, must pay $50 VW; a second charge of larceny under $250: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Arthur M. Decastro, Edgartown; DOB 12/16/94, possession to distribute class B drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.

Everton G. Facey, Edgartown; DOB 10/3/68, possession to distribute class B drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.

Elsie Fantasia, Edgartown; DOB 5/21/93, leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year, must pay $50 VW and/or $50 PSF if restitution is not determined; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Joseph J. Ferrulle, Marshfield; DOB 11/28/81, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Megan Laverty, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/5/85, assault and battery: pretrial probation for two months.

William S. Sanfilippo, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/30/64, assault and battery: dismissed without prejudice and failure of victim to cooperate.

Mary C. Shea, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/18/80, larceny over $250: pretrial probation for one year with conditions; larceny from a building: pretrial probation for one year with conditions; breaking into a depository: pretrial probation for one year with conditions.

Antonio Carlos Simoes, West Tisbury; DOB 9/20/58, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Robert C. Sprague 4th, Edgartown; DOB 7/11/88, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, and $65 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Ryan P. Stockhaus, Sutton; DOB 3/22/94, defacing property, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

David J. Sylvia, Edgartown; DOB 7/2/71, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

August 26, 2016

Erika M. Berg, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/27/71, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $50 VW; child endangerment while OUI: guilty, one year probation; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Sofia V. Esnal, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/29/82, larceny by check under $250: to be dismissed upon payment of $149.94.

Gabrielle H. Joubert, Edgartown; DOB 9/3/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost.

August 29, 2016

Ricardo O. Andrade, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/6/75, abandoning a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Christopher J. Dacunto, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/21/68, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

April J. Forrest, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/21/92, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon the completion of four hours of community service; unregistered motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Calder P. Martin, Chilmark; DOB 11/7/72, leaving the scene of property damage: pretrial probation for three months.

John Henry O’Shaughnessy, Edgartown; DOB 2/28/96, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; possession of liquor by person under 21: to be dismissed upon the completion of eight hours of community service; improper operation of motor vehicle: not responsible.

Mark V. Peters, Edgartown; DOB 11/6/78, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Aleksander Petrasinovic, Chilmark; DOB 6/18/92, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for six months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon the completion of eight hours of community service; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jason Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/15/81, larceny by check over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Nicholas Teixeira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/7/82, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.