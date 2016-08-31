Permanent Endowment Fund seeks grant applicants

The Permanent Endowment Fund of Martha’s Vineyard seeks applications for its fall 2016 grant cycle. The fund “encourages applications that are responsive to community needs, that offer creative solutions to emerging issues, and that support the quality of life on the Island,” according to a press release.

Grants are awarded for new projects as well as for continuing programs across all aspects of Island life, including arts and culture, community enrichment, education, environment, and health and well-being. The endowment anticipates awarding $125,000 in grants ranging in size from $1,000 to $10,000, they say.

The 2016 grant application, which includes a list of criteria used for decisionmaking, may be found at endowmv.org. Applications must be submitted online by midnight on Sept. 15, with grants awarded in early November.

For questions, please contact Emily Bramhall, acting executive director, at ebramhall@endowmv.org or Andria Jason, director of operations, at ajason@endowmv.org, or call 508-338-4665.