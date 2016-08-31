Single-car crash in Chilmark sends driver to hospital

One witness told Chilmark Police the driver of the 2001 Honda Accord veered into the path of an oncoming VTA bus just prior to the accident.

Chilmark Police said Jermaine Sharpe, 26, of Vineyard Haven was highly intoxicated when he drove his 2001 Honda Accord off South Road just past the entrance to Quenames, heading west, and slammed into a tree about 5:30 pm Saturday.

Mr. Sharpe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, broke the steering column with his body. He was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Chilmark Police Chief Brian Cioffi said it was fortunate no one else was injured. According to witness statements, prior to the crash the vehicle was seen swerving onto the right shoulder of the road and into the oncoming lane, at one point in front of an oncoming VTA bus.

Police charged Mr. Sharpe with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation. He was arraigned Monday in Edgartown District Court.