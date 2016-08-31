Slip away with a slice

Learn how to “Pioneer Pizza” with the team from Slip Away Farm this Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 am until 1 pm. This Farm. Field. Sea. event includes a farm tour, pizza making, beverages, and a three-course lunch. The group will learn about being a farmer from the young Slip Away squad while harvesting toppings for a pizza feast. Adventurers will learn to make dough in Slip Away’s historic schoolhouse, then fire up the wood oven to create their own pies with local cheese and other Vineyard-sourced ingredients before enjoying a scenic lunch overlooking the farm. Tickets range from $25 to $200. For more information, visit farmfieldsea.com.