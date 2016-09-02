REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: August 22–26, 2016

Edgartown

Aug. 23, Michael and Joann Urquhart sold 22 Bold Meadow Road to Andrea J. Dellechiaie and Risa S. Wexler for $755,000.

Aug. 25, Mary Kristin Swanson Woodger and Marshall Scott Woodger, trustees of Big Camp Nominee Trust, sold 35B and 35C North Neck Rd. to Douglas and Catherine Halbert for $2,875,000.

Aug. 26, Carl E. and Grace K. Watt, individually and as trustees of the Carl E. Watt Trust and Grace K Watt Trust, sold 70 Eel Pond Lane to John M. Denson, Jr. and Erinn L. Denson for $1,200,000.

Oak Bluffs

Aug. 24, Christopher C. Welch, Bonnie Jo Hakala, Thomas F. Welch and Brian T. Welch sold 14 Keystone Rd. to Joel McReynolds for $605,000.

Aug. 24, Edmund C. Williams and Keith D. Wright sold 6 Lori Lane to Michael D. and Margaret O. Rottman for $408,000.

Tisbury

Aug. 22, Thomas S. Carpenter and A. Jefferson Carpenter 3rd, trustees of the Seventy Nine Christmas Hill Lane Realty Trust, sold 79 Christmas Hill Lane to Patricia J. Cullen for $875,000.

Aug. 23, Robert L. Snider, a/k/a Robert L. Snider, Jr., Walter M. Snider, Patricia C. Slade, and Michael W. Snider sold 186 West Spring St. to Lawrence A. Wheeler and Laurie S. Denno for $465,000.

Aug. 26, Chris Kakin Sze sold 110 Clover Hill Drive to Sonia N. Hoxsie for $540,000.

West Tisbury

Aug. 23, Demaris S. Wehr, trustee of Authiers Lane Realty Trust, sold 12 Rock Pond Rd. to Merrie Beth Dodge for $507,500.