SSA cautions travelers to anticipate possible Hermine related trip disruptions

7pm, Friday:

The Steamship Authority has advised travelers that based on the most recent forecasts from the National Weather Service, “the Steamship Authority anticipates possible trip cancellations Sunday into Wednesday due to the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Hermine.”

“There is still a lot of uncertainty as to the projected track, timing and intensity of Tropical Storm Hermine,” the boatline said in a press release “The Steamship Authority is continuing to monitor the progress of the pending storm and will issue further travel advisories and updates as revised forecasts are released by the National Weather Service.”

To make or modify a reservation call 508-477-8600, go online to steamshipauthority.com or visit one of the terminals.

For additional information on the storm refer to the National Hurricane Center.

Current Conditions may be viewed at steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status.