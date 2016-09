Susan H. Macy, 92, died Thursday, September 1, 2016 at her home in Vineyard Haven. She was the wife of Eliot E. Macy who predeceased her in June of 2011. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.