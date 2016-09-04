SSA diverts Oak Bluffs arrivals and departures to Vineyard Haven

11:20 am, Sunday

In the face of increasing easterly winds the Steamship Authority announced it is diverting trips departing or arriving in Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven.

Late Sunday morning, the Steamship Authority announced it was diverting ferries departing from and arriving at the Oak Bluffs terminal to Vineyard Haven. Trips included those by the MV Woods Hole and the MV Martha’s Vineyard between 11 am and 1:15 pm.

Earlier the SSA said it “is anticipating that it may have to suspend ferry service before the end of its scheduled operating day on Sunday for the Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard route due to the impacts from Tropical Storm Hermine.”

Current SSA conditions may be viewed at steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status.

To make or modify a reservation call 508-477-8600, or go to steamshipauthority.com or visit one of the terminals.