Weather Service says Hermine will lash Martha’s Vineyard with wind and rain

Tropical storm Hermine continues to move northeast in a slow, meandering pattern. The National Weather Service reported that Hermine was 250 miles southeast of Nantucket Monday morning. As Hermine begins to move toward the northwest, winds will increase and rain will overspread Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts today. This storm will make its closest approach to southern New England Tuesday evening, according to the Weather Service.

Periods of rain and wind may linger into Tuesday or Wednesday. Very warm and humid conditions will follow Hermine later this week.

SSA sails on

The Steamship Authority is operating on a trip-by-trip basis.

It continued to operate according to schedule Monday morning following the cancellation of the freight boat Governor’s first early morning trips due to mechanical reasons. The Governor resumed operation briefly only to cancel late morning trips due to weather conditions.

The ferry Martha’s Vineyard departed from Vineyard Haven at 8:15 am, Monday with a full load. Initially, there were fewer than two rows of vehicles in the reservation lanes for the normally busy time slot but vehicles straggling in filled the empty spots and she left port with one open space on her freight deck.

The freight boat Governor pulled into port just as the Martha’s Vineyard departed. Station manager Leigh Cormier said Sunday was very busy. It appears that many Island visitors left early.

Monday morning, the Steamship Authority announced it had temporarily suspended its ferry service on the Nantucket route “due to high winds and rough seas.”

“Ferry service for Martha’s Vineyard is continuing on a trip-by-trip basis,” the SSA said.

All trips to and from Oak Bluffs are being diverted to Vineyard Haven.

Current conditions and trip status may be viewed at steamshipauthority.com/traveling_today/status.

To make or modify a reservation call 508-477-8600, or go to steamshipauthority.com or visit one of the terminals.

Alternate ferry service

The Island Queen, HyLine and Seastreak have announced service suspensions.

The Island Queen, which provides seasonal passenger ferry service between Falmouth and Oak Bluffs canceled its Sunday and Monday sailings due to weather concerns. For more information, visit islandqueen.

HyLine announced service from Hyannis to the islands would be suspended Sunday and Monday. For more information visit HyLine.

Seastreak, which provides service between New Bedford and the islands, announced that Seastreak has suspended service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket until the New Bedford hurricane barrier re-opens. For more information go to seastreak.com/.

For additional ferry information: Rhode Island Fast Ferry service: vineyardfastferry.com/

For additional information on the storm refer to the National Hurricane Center.

She is approaching

Current radar trends keep the heaviest rain well south of southern New England with only showery bands approaching the Cape and Islands. This is expected to arrive over the Cape and Islands by mid-morning.

Winds have picked up mainly over the waters, but to an extent across southeastern Massachusetts as well with northeasterly winds gusting up to 25 to 30 mph on the Cape and Islands. Expect this trend to continue with these winds spreading across portions of E MA/RI. Over the Cape and Islands, winds may increase a bit more with tropical storm force wind gusts possible by this afternoon.

Dangerous rip currents, rough surf and building seas will affect the southern New England coast and coastal waters through Wednesday.

Tropical storm force wind gusts will continue on the coastal waters through tonight.

Minor beach erosion possible with each high tide cycle along the RI coast and Nantucket. Any coastal flooding is expected to be minor and spotty.

Expect 1 to 2 inches of rain across the Cape and Islands, less than an inch across the rest of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Much of western Massachusetts and Connecticut may end up with little to no appreciable rainfall. Showery weather may continue through Wednesday, depending on the track and speed of Hermine`s departure.

As Hermine continues to move to the northwest today, seas will continue to build. This will result in rough surf and dangerous rip currents. Because the seas will remain high through Wednesday, the threat for dangerous rip currents will continue through then as well. Beachgoers are encouraged to swim only at beaches with lifeguards.