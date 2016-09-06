Aquinnah: Aquinnah Wampanoag Pow Wow

As I write this, Hermine is blowing through the Vineyard. There have been some heavy gusts, but no rain as of yet. By the time this column prints we will know the outcome of the storm, but right now it remains to be seen.

Now that we have passed Labor Day, businesses up-Island have gone to fall hours. The Aquinnah Shop is still open for breakfast and lunch, but will serve dinner only on Fridays and Saturdays. Cliffhangers will be open until Columbus Day. The Orange Peel Bakery Café will be serving lunch and dinner every day except Wednesday and Thursdays, when they will close at 3 pm. Pizza night will continue on Wednesdays at 5 pm at the Orange Peel Bakery through October. The Outermost Inn is serving dinner Thursday through Sunday until Columbus Day. The Menemsha Market is closed for the season, and the Chilmark Store has decreased its hours: They will close at 3:30 during the week and be open a little later on Friday and Saturday. The Chilmark Tavern is open for dinner Thursday through Monday nights. The Home Port will close on Sept. 18. And last, Chilmark Chocolates reopens today!

Come one, come all! The 2016 Aquinnah Wampanoag Pow Wow, “Honoring our Young Warriors” will be held Sept. 10 and 11 at the Aquinnah Circle. Gates open at 11 am; Grand Entry is at 12:30 pm. The master of ceremonies is David Weeden, a Mashpee Wampanoag. There are also some guests from other tribes: The arena director is Justin Beatty, who is Ojibwe/Saponi. The head man is Cheenulka Pocknett, a Mashpee Wampanoag, and the head lady is Amanda Russell, who is Mohegan. This event will be a weekend of Wampanoag tradition, with singing, dancing, and traditional foods, as well as native artisans. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors; children 4 and under are free; Aquinnah tribal members are free with tribal ID.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is still open, with exhibits running. It is now closed on Thursdays; fall hours are Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm. It will be closed this Saturday, but will have a booth at the Pow Wow. Their exhibits include “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History.” This wonderful, small yet powerful exhibit will be here until the end of September. “Captured 1614” returns for a second time, with the new addition “The Messenger Runner.” For more information on all exhibits and programs, please call 508-645-7900 or email aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Regular admissions fees are $5 adults, $3 seniors and children 12 and under.

Things are still happening at the Aquinnah library. Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. The kids’ craft will be Dream Catchers this Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. On Tuesdays the After-School Club meets at 4:30 pm. The next meeting of the Book Club will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 pm. They will discuss Sue Miller’s “The Arsonist.” Copies are available at the library.

There will be a funeral Mass for Eileen Mayhew at 10 am, Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Augustine Church in Vineyard Haven, followed by a celebration of her life at the Chilmark Community Center (about 11:30 am). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Good Shepherd Parish, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to the Supportive Day Program of the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, Sassafras will hold an Open House for anyone interested in its wonderful programming. It will be from 2 to 5 pm, with a potluck at 5 pm. They have outdoor nature and mentoring programming throughout the fall and winter, and it is a great way to keep your kids outside and active in the colder months. This year they have added a “Forest Kindergarten” day on Fridays, for children 4½ to 7. It starts this Friday and you can get all the details from the website, sassafrasmvy.org. The Saturday youth program, “Squirrels and Coyote,” will start next weekend.

Cat Garfinkle will host a Restorative Yoga Workshop next Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 5:30 pm at the Yoga Barn. There is a $35 fee, and preregistration is suggested. You can register at catgee@me.com or 508-693-1403.

Save the date! Sept. 19, 6:30 to 9:30 pm in the Old Town Hall, for a community dinner and the first of three interactive facilitated workshops that will shape the housing and zoning policies Aquinnah will use to create housing options that are affordable for our families, elders, employees, and children. This is an opportunity to address the issues that came up at Town Meeting about the cost of living and staying in Aquinnah. The selectmen, planning boards, and housing committees of all six towns are working to create Housing Production Plans (HPPs) to help address the Island’s housing needs. Your input is needed over the course of the three public meetings to help Aquinnah decide whom we want to help with housing, how much housing we need, and where we want to build it. A completed HPP will help the town understand the best ways to meet its current and future housing needs while preserving town character and values. The second and third workshops are Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at the same place and time. The Community Dinner is at 6:30 pm, and the workshop starts promptly at 7 pm. Please join this important conversation. Respond to reviewboard@aquinnah-ma.gov if you plan to come so they can provide adequate food and materials.

Juli Vanderhoop now has an empty nest; she took her youngest, Emerson, to Dartmouth College this past weekend. He was very happy, and she was sad but glad to see that there is a strong Native community on campus. Juli’s daughter, Ella, left for New York on Friday to complete her last year of college at the School of Visual Art.