Experience Best Fest

The seventh annual Best Fest will take place in Oak Bluffs this Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be a parade featuring the Extraordinary Rendition Band, a 20-piece marching band from Providence, R.I, from 8 to 9 pm. It will start at the base of Circuit Avenue and go through Post Office Square, and down Kennebec Avenue. From 9 pm until 1 am, the music will continue at the Ritz with the instrumental surf band the Hammerheads, the rock duo the Taxidermists, and a set by Wizard Castle. Best Fest is held in loving memory of Dave Myers, and all proceeds go to the Sam and Rose Myers Education Fund.