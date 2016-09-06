Grace Church will bless your backpack

Grace Episcopal Church in Vineyard Haven invites students of all ages to the annual Blessing of the Backpacks, this Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10 am.

The blessing ceremony will take place during the regular worship service, and is meant to give those who are beginning their school or work year a sense of safety and caring community support.

This Sunday also marks the beginning of this year’s Sunday school program.

Student from preschool to high school, college, grad school, and those homeschooled as well too are encouraged to bring a backpack, tote bag, or book bag, decorated to express their identity. Teachers, parents, and all interested adults are welcome to participate too.

Father Brian Murdoch said one need not be a regular churchgoer or Grace Church member to take part.

“This is a community-wide event designed to recognize the role our village faith community plays in the care of our Island’s children,” Father Murdoch said in a press release. “Please come and bring a friend!”

For information call 508-693-0332.