Hunter pace competition will be held on Sunday

The Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council will host a hunter pace competition this Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at the West Tisbury School parking lot at 9 am. Lieut. Susan Murphy will lead special guests the Department of Conservation and Recreation Park Ranger Mounted Unit. All riders must be current MVHC members with approved helmets and boots, and riders under 14 must ride with an adult. The entry fee is $30. There will also be a raffle and potluck; bring a dish to share. Proceeds will benefit the MVHC Bill Honey Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact Stephanie at swdreyer@yahoo.com or Tara at tarajw@yahoo.com.