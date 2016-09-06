Hunter pace competition will be held on Sunday

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
Suzanne Sprayregen of Vineyard Haven (left) riding Like Mike and Stephanie Dreyer of West Tisbury on Teddy Ruxpin, brought home blue ribbons in the Norfolk Hunt Fall Hunter Pace in Westport on September 21, 2015.

The Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council will host a hunter pace competition this Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at the West Tisbury School parking lot at 9 am. Lieut. Susan Murphy will lead special guests the Department of Conservation and Recreation Park Ranger Mounted Unit. All riders must be current MVHC members with approved helmets and boots, and riders under 14 must ride with an adult. The entry fee is $30. There will also be a raffle and potluck; bring a dish to share. Proceeds will benefit the MVHC Bill Honey Scholarship Fund. For more information, contact Stephanie at swdreyer@yahoo.com or Tara at tarajw@yahoo.com.

 