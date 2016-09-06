Marion J. Meigs of Falmouth, Maine, and Edgartown, died on August 30, 2016, in Yarmouth, Maine. She was formerly of Sonoma, Calif., and West Acton. She was 94.

Marion was born Feb. 10, 1922, in Madison, Wisc., to J. Rodney and Marion B. Jamieson. She married Martin S. Meigs Jr. on Dec. 17, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, and her two brothers. Marion is survived by her daughters, Susan (William) Geresy of Edgartown and The Villages, Fla., and Anne (Girard Higgins) Meigs of Cumberland, Maine, and Edgartown; her grandchildren, Andrea H. (Nicholas) Jutzi of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Scott Higgins of Burnsville, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no services or visitation. A private burial is planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the Chappaquiddick Community Center, P.O. Box 2966, Edgartown, MA 02539, or the West Acton Baptist Church, 592 Massachusetts Ave., Acton, MA 01720. Please note “Building Fund” on your gift to either organization.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the Birchwoods assisted living in Portland, the Cedars in Portland, Brentwood Center in Yarmouth, and the staff of Beacon Hospice.

