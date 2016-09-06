Martha’s Vineyard school staff ‘celebrate’ start of new year

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools Superintendent Matt D’Andrea welcomed back more than 550 teachers and staff to the sounds of Kool and The Gang’s “Celebrate!” at an opening-day convocation last Thursday morning in the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center, followed by an all-out dance party, with pompoms for props.

“Day one, and I’ve already lost control,” Mr. D’Andrea joked.

Getting down to business, Mr. D’Andrea said the Island’s public school system had added 70 new staff members, more than half of them teachers. He welcomed Sara Dingledy, new MVRHS principal, as well as shared services coordinator Lauren Zonderman.

Mr. D’Andrea told the assembled school staff members that he looked forward to his second full year as superintendent. He then provided them with a roadmap as to what to expect in the coming year.

“This year we’re going to be working on developing a strategic plan for the Island. And we’re going to develop that with all of you, of course,” Mr. D’Andrea said. “The administrative team, over the summer, worked on developing a working draft, and Richie [assistant superintendent Richard Smith] and I will be attending staff meetings this fall and will share that with you and get your input. The plan will also be shared with parents and school committees, and will serve as a road map for our district.”

Susan Mercier, vice chairman of the All-Island School Committee, also spoke. Ms. Mercier described the different perspectives she has of the Island’s school system as a parent, a school committee member, and as program director at the Island Wide Youth Collaborative (IWYC). “We, as a school committee, are incredibly lucky to have such dedicated, professional, and talented staff in each and every one of our schools on this Island,” Ms. Mercier said.

Mr. D’Andrea said that because of the “great relationship” between the unions and the administration, last year they were able to successfully negotiate contracts with five of the Island’s unions: teachers, educational support professionals (ESPs), administrative support personnel (ASPs), custodians, and food-service workers.

Co-presidents of Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association Anne Davey and Nedine Cunningham spoke to audience members, while co-presidents Michael Joyce III and Doug DeBettencourt of Martha’s Vineyard Regional Teachers and Educators Association stood in support on stage.

“Negotiations are very complex, time-consuming, and an often stressful process,” Ms. Davey said. “The committee members donated hours and hours of their time and worked really hard to be fair, to advocate for their individual groups, and to compromise when necessary.”

Sam Hart, executive director of Adult Community Education of Martha’s Vineyard, spoke to Island faculty about the organization’s adult community-education program through Fitchburg State University, which offers a master’s program open to all staff. It also offers professional development workshops, and 23 other classes that run the gamut from landscaping to massage therapy.

Curriculum and staff coordinator Kaila Allen-Posin of Island Grown Schools spoke about the Martha’s Vineyard Environmental Education Alliance. She said the goal of the alliance was to make it more accessible for staff to utilize the resources of 17 different organizations that deal with environment and sustainability. The alliance created a menu-like page with the different organizations and what they have to offer, to make it more simple for teachers to use.

“We want to be supporting the wonderful work you’re already doing,” Ms. Allen-Posin said.

She highlighted the open-air pledge, an agreement under which teachers dedicate time each day to outdoor activities throughout the year — rain, snow, or shine.

Mr. D’Andrea ended the morning meeting, the first official gathering of the 2016/17 school year, with a powerful story that reflected how each student battles for something in their lives, but that the battle for knowledge is of the utmost importance. He told the audience that their role as educators had them engaged in “life’s most noble calling.” His words brought a standing ovation.

“We are fighting alongside them their most important fight: their battle for knowledge,” Mr. D’Andrea said. “The ability to understand, show acceptance, gain perspective, and develop self-confidence. Their quest to reach their greatest potential.”