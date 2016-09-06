The Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival blows into town

The residents of the houses lining Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs may be used to looking out their front windows and spying a kite or two lazily looping through the sky, but on Sept. 10, those lone flyers will be joined by many others celebrating the sixth annual Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival.

The festival will kick off with kite-making activities for youths ages 12 and under at 10:30 am. At noon, the competition for kids 12 and under will get underway. Competition categories include smallest and largest kites, and there will be prizes up for grabs for the winners, including gift certificates and Frisbees. From 1 to 3 pm, the flying competition for adults will begin, and prizes (including a weekend stay at the Harbor View Hotel) will be awarded. Throughout the day there will also be model sailboat races on the pond in Ocean Park.

“I see the Wind Festival as a kind of community art project,” Holly Alaimo, the festival organizer, told The Times last week. “It’s something everyone can get involved in and have people appreciate the art around them.”

In the Sixties, a large group of people used to gather at Ocean Park every year and fly their kites. “It was a lot more spontaneous back then,” Ms. Alaimo said. Now the Wind Festival has to be planned in advance, but it remains an event where people can come together and be outside for the day.

“It’s for Islanders to celebrate the summer they have had,” Ms. Alaimo said. “People can bring their families and sit outside and reflect on the busy summer, and relax.”

For more information, visit mvwindfestival.com.