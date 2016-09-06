Ninth annual Sisters and Friends getaway to Martha’s Vineyard

Nine years ago, when Connie Portis and 12 of her sisters and friends visited Martha’s Vineyard, she knew that the next year she would share her experience with other women. According to a press release, this year from Sept. 11 to 18, 100 women, and the second week, Sept. 18 to 25, 50 women will converge on the Island for Sisters and Friends Getaway to Martha’s Vineyard.

“Our interest is to relax and rejuvenate, and that is why we come after the ‘season’ is over. I tell them this is a week for quiet reflection and bonding with women from around the country,” says Ms. Portis.

This year’s exciting presentations will be held at the Union Baptist Church. Speakers include retired television anchor Darieth Chisolm, POISE Foundation (a philanthropy agency) spokesperson Shirrell Burton, and the Vineyard’s Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Caroline Hunter. They are reading “Bring on the Blessings” by Beverly Jenkins, who they will Skype in for the book discussion. The group finds ways to line dance at the end of the afternoon.

Occupying 14 houses, they’re interested in the history of Cape Cod, and will take a chartered tour to Hyannis on Wednesday, Sept. 12, to visit the Zion Museum and Kennedy Museum. Groups are scheduled to tour the Martha’s Vineyard Museum and engage in other planned and spontaneous sightseeing activities. They are anxiously looking forward to shopping during the Tivoli Festival.

The public is invited to join in the activities on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Union Church from 12 to 4 pm and on Thursday Sept 15 from 11 am to 4 pm, with a reflection service from 12:30 to 1:30 featuring the Sisters and Friends Choir. For information, call 412-400-8809.