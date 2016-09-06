Poet’s Corner

Roots and Vines
By Linda Bergeron Freedman
Over the ocean they come by boat
Some with jackets, some with coats
They bike and hike and plan their day
To forget their troubles far away
The berries plum and berries blue
Are growing scattered out of view
The clams lay deep in their beds
As thoughts of eating them in your heads
Fried, steamed, or out of the shell
What ever you want I won’t tell
Grapes so juicy off the vine
Turns into a fine glass of wine
Oh MV island where did you go
From what we remember long time ago
To the large houses with widow walks
To the long ride around just to talk
What do you do, where do you go
One crazy traffic jam that’s all we know
The cliffs that spread their colors below
Are dripping to sea where ever they go
The history stories from long time ago
Told by the legends that we all know
Some happy some sad they say
Only to be told again some other day
Stories to be passed down from one to another
As told again to your sister and brother
Where is Jaws they ask about
Or James or Carly without a doubt
The colorful gingerbread houses so bright
Shine extra colors on illumination night
The faces are smiling all around
The wonderful place the MV campground
Come back and visit this magical place
When the cold winter snow is on our face
The ponds are now frozen cold with ice
But you bet all the traffic is nice.
Linda Bergeron Freedman
Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living Supportive Day Program. She loves her job.