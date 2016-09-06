Pow Wow honors young warriors

The Wampanoag tribe of Aquinnah will host its annual Pow Wow this Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, at Aquinnah Circle. Gates open at 11 am each day. The theme of this year’s event is “Honoring our Young Warriors.” The weekend of tradition will include singing, dancing, traditional foods, as well as Native artisans. The Pow Wow is open to the public. Admission for adults is $10 for the day or $15 for both days; ages 5 to 18 or over 65 are $5 for the day or $7.50 for both days. Children under 5 are admitted free. For more information, visit aquinnah-ma.gov.