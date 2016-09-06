Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira: Back to school

The translation of this article can be found on our website:/ A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese-translation/ .

School for all Island kids is back this week, and slowly life takes on a slower pace with a different structure.

For the Brazilian students enrolling in school in the United States for the first time, it can feel a little odd that in the U.S., school begins in September and ends in June. In Brazil, school starts shortly after Carnaval in February, and ends right before Christmas, and Brazilian students usually have two weeks school vacation in July.

Below I discuss three of the differences between attending schools in Brazil and the United States that might require some adaptation for new students and their parents:

What we call educators: In Brazil, especially in the private schools, elementary teachers are referred to as “aunt” (tia), and it is a term that generates much controversy.

Some believe that using the term “aunt” negatively affects the maturation of the students, and creates an intimate bond between teacher and student that is not conducive to teaching and learning.

In middle school, a transition occurs, and students generally refer to their their teachers as “teacher.”

Academic grading system: In Brazil, there is no particular classification when it comes to grading. Most Brazilian schools use the range 0 to 10 or 0 to 100, rather than the letter-grading system employed in the United States. In most schools, there are four marking periods, and students must make at least six (or 60) to pass without “recovery” every two months, and a final average of six (or 60) to not repeat the year.

Some universities and courses use a scale of A to F. Rio de Janeiro state schools use a cumulative-average system similar to that used in the U.S.

Teacher appreciation day: Teacher appreciation day in Brazil is Sept. 15. Brazilian teachers are treated with a great deal of respect; the vocation is perceived as noble and the one profession that leads to all the other vocations.

Parents or guardians with students attending the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School

Your children may qualify for free meals or for reduced-price meals. Reduced price is $.30 for breakfast and $.40 for lunch. There is a simple application you must fill out for such benefits. Applications were sent home to every student in the MVRHS packets. Even if your child received such benefits last year, a new application must be filled out prior to the end of September to receive benefits this year.

Please note:

Students only have until the end of September for such benefits to continue under last year’s application.

You must fill out a new application, even if you were approved last year.

You must complete one application for each MVRHS student in your household attending MVRHS.

You can find an application on the mvrhs.org site or by contacting Nancy Rogers, MVRHS, P.O. Box 1385, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557; or by phone at 508-693-1033, ext. 114. Please mail the application or drop it off for Nancy in the front office at MVRHS.

Job opportunity

ACE MV would like to offer conversational Portuguese this fall, two nights a week, from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22. If you have any interest in teaching adults at night, please contact sam@acemv.org to obtain more information and to be directed to the person responsible for hiring the instructor.

Community effort

Last Saturday the Assembly of God Church in Edgartown had two volunteers from Icla da Saiva Foundation, located in Boston, come to the Island to inform and register Brazilians who could be potential bone-marrow donors. Brenda França and Andressa Poses Martins were among some of the members of the Brazilian community who participated in the event, and they both hope to be a matching donor.

“It felt so good to participate in the event, and I’ll do it again a thousand times if necessary. The test is simple,” said Ms. França; “four swabs, two on the bottom and two on top of the mouth. It does not hurt. There are thousands of people who need help, our help. If everyone does their part, we can change the numbers, and I hope in my heart that I am one of the possible donors.”

If you couldn’t make it to the event and would like to contribute, on Sept. 18 there will be an event in Boston for the cause. The information pertaining to the event is on the website, icla.org, and you can also update your registration there if you have already done the test. This registration is valid for 20 years.