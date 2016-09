“The Second Girl,” Ronan Noone’s play about two Irish immigrants and an American chauffeur searching for love, success, and a sense of belonging, previews on the Patricia Neal Stage at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse this Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 pm. The play, directed by the playhouse’s own MJ Bruder Munafo, continues through Oct. 8. The official opening-night performance is Thursday, Sept. 15. Tickets are $30. For tickets and more information, visit mvplayhouse.org.