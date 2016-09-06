Tisbury: “Ode to the Haggis”

Glenn Dickson and Linda Dickson Unczur have returned from a lovely visit to New Brunswick, Canada. They went for a reunion of descendants of Roberta Coltar Dickson. She was the mother of Arthur B. Dickson, father of Glenn and Linda. The gathering took place in Napin, New Brunswick. That’s where Arthur was born, 93 years ago last week. You may have known other descendants here, Arlene Coltar and Nancy Alice (Coltar) Abbott.

The celebration included a Scottish banquet in Loggieville Hall, complete with the “Ode to the Haggis” and Scottish dancers and bagpipers. Glenn and Linda enjoyed visiting places their father often mentioned, and met new relatives. The four-day reunion drew about 120 family members from across Canada and the United States, especially from New England.

Linda noted that the affair was long enough to get to know some of the new relatives and spend time with family. She and Glenn also stayed, before the reunion and afterward, with a cousin, Diane Robertson in Nackawic, New Brunswick, who was unable to attend. They also shared the new genealogy of the Coltart family.

I admire good ideas put into action. Thank you. Somebody got smart and moved flower planters into areas where some were trying to park illegally on Main Street. The planters are so much more attractive than orange cones.

The Tisbury Vision Council will review the history of the Beach Road project and answer your questions at 6 pm tonight, Sept. 8, at the Vineyard Haven Library. Next Wednesday night, Sept. 14, the Massachusetts DOT will present the design for Beach Road work between Five Corners and Wind’s Up at 6 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center.

What do you know about the Tisbury Community Preservation Committee and the Community Preservation Funds? Learn and then ask questions on Monday, Sept. 12, at 5 pm at the new fire station’s Community Room. You probably know the categories are housing, historic preservation, recreation, and open space. You need to know how to vote on these issues at town meeting. It’s your tax money. Spend it wisely.

Applications for Community Preservation eligibility are due by Sept. 30, and final applications for funding by Oct. 28. For more see tisburyma.gov (CPC Committee) or ask tisburycpc@gmail.com.

Did you survive the storm? I was surprised how strong the winds were on Sunday morning. There sure were a lot of people happy to be able to get on the boats and escape to America. I watched several folk on the beaches, often positioning their chairs with backs to the water so they were missing the pretty whitecaps. The wind has been playing havoc with ferry trips all week.

Chances are you know someone who has fallen or is afraid of falling. “A Matter of Balance” is a program to help people manage concerns about falls and to increase physical activity. The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is looking for new volunteer coaches from each town to provide this program. Free training for coaches will be on two mornings, Monday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 8 to noon. Preregistration is required. Training materials and snacks will be provided. More at ksamways@ihimv.org, or 508-627-5797, ext. 114.

I enjoyed a brief chat with David Nathans last week. He retired last year as the director of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. We wish him and his family an easy move off-Island, though we will miss them.

Check out the Times for all the new films available for you in the Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival. There are more films and concerts than ever before at the Film Center, Capawock, and Strand theaters. Meet the filmmakers, attend events, and enjoy.

Grace Church will still have the jumbo lobster rolls every Friday at 4 pm through the end of September. Hot dogs and pie by the slice are also available.

Father Brian Murdoch invites all children and adults to the “Blessing of the Backpacks.” He suggests anyone who carries a backpack should come to the 10 am service at Grace Church next Sunday, Sept. 11. All children ages 4 to 14 are invited to Sunday school, which starts this week.

Remember that school is open. Watch for little ones who are too excited to look out for you.

Congratulations to Chuck and Anne Downing, who celebrate 17 happy years together on Sunday. I have enjoyed seeing both of them at her shop, Off Main Street (which is of course now on Main Street).

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Craig Sias. Saturday belongs to Deborah Giuffre. Susan Rice parties on Sunday. Wish many happy returns to Clara Rabbitt on Tuesday. Wish the best to Joyce Stiles Tucker on Wednesday. Happy birthday to Kevin Olson, who celebrates on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Love your enemies. It will confuse them.