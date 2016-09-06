West Tisbury: My own tropical storm

Hurricane Hermine. Downgraded to Tropical Storm Hermine, it’s sitting 300 miles offshore as I’m writing this column and waiting for the predicted rain and wind. I’ll be really disappointed if my storm doesn’t bring a decent amount of rain to our parched Island. That said, it’s still pretty exciting to have a hurricane with your name spread right across the front page of the New York Times.

Abigail Higgins’ garden column in last week’s MV Times was about planting more drought-resistant gardens, using native plants and conserving our precious water. I have watched the garden along the walk between the library and Howes House flourish. Remember the little spindly single-stemmed starts? Look at it now. That garden is so inspiring to me.

Leslie Baker stopped by my studio yesterday, and that was a big topic of conversation. I have been thinking about getting rid of my beloved hostas and daylilies, tired of watching them decimated by deer, rabbits, slugs, no matter what I do short of fencing my yard in like something resembling a federal prison.

I have gotten so much pleasure from my planting designs, learning about different varieties, and mental pictures of hostas arranged in swaths of color and variegated patterns, an undulating river of chartreuse and blue. Like making a painting. Daylilies, too. A surprise every morning, depending on which colors are blooming that day. But too many days I find a mass of beheaded stalks instead. That and the demands of time and water, and a back that no longer does what it used to without major infusions of aspirin, arnica, and chiropractic realignment, are making me think about something different, simpler to maintain. Well, I’m thinking, and hoping that gardening book pictures and next spring’s optimism won’t win out over reason.

Mike Colaneri stopped by with a wonderful article about his and Karen’s daughter, Sara, and a campaign she fought and won in her adopted state of Rhode Island. Sara’s son, Ryan Bonneau, lost a friend to sudden cardiac arrest while playing basketball at Rogers High School in Newport. There was no AED (automatic external defibrillator) at the school, which might have saved the boy. Ryan has had two open-heart surgeries, and loves playing basketball. Sara comes from a family of former West Tisbury EMTs. Knowing that Massachusetts requires AEDs in schools, she began a campaign to convince Rhode Island lawmakers to adopt the same requirement. With support from Representative Jan Malik, American Heart Association official, Megan Tucker, and Rhode Island’s new governor, Gina Raimondo, Sara worked for two years to get this bill passed. Congratulations to her for her tenacity, skill, and hard work. I suspect her greatest reward is knowing that kids like her son will have help available should they need it.

Brooks Robards and I were signing our book, “On Island,” at the Bunch of Grapes table at the Artisans Festival last weekend, a good way to see everyone we know stopping by. That’s how I met Patricia McGuire, who accompanied her mother, Linda, to the show. Patricia was visiting from her home in New York City, a solo visit “leaving husband and son at home so I can have some good mom time.” It was a treat to finally meet Patricia. I have heard so much about her over the years from Linda, and met her young son, Lino, on his summer visits here. Fun to hear about their days at Quansoo, their cooking and enjoying good meals together, their relaxing on Island time.

Beatrice Nessen sent me an email with a correction of the URL noted in last week’s column about the Friends of Mill Pond fundraising effort for a historical marker at the Mill Pond. The correct URL for donations is: bit.ly/millpondplaque. Sorry for the mistake.

The Polly Hill Arboretum’s Fall Plant Sale is this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 am to 2 pm. Stay around for a lecture, “The Environmentally Friendly Lawn,” at 1 o’clock.

Lia Kahler, amazing singer and amazing person, will perform this Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Chilmark Community Church. “Lia Kahler and Friends Benefit Concert and Silent Auction” will raise money for the Island Clergy Emergency Fund for the Homeless and the Island Food Pantry. A suggested donation is $20. If that’s too much, give what you can; bigger donations graciously accepted, too. Please reserve your seat by calling or texting Lia at 774-563-8219 or email at LiaKahlerandFriends@gmail.com. The auction begins at 2, the concert at 3 pm.

Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is sponsoring a free training class for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer coach for “A Matter of Balance,” a program to help seniors prevent falls and increase physical activity. Classes are from 8 am to noon on Monday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 21. Preregistration is required. Contact ksamways@ihimv.org or 508-627-5797, ext. 114.

Condolences to Corinne Kenney and her family for the passing of John Kenney. My favorite memories of John were seeing him carrying a cup of coffee to Corinne when she was out painting with Bill Ternes and his group. That gesture and his enthusiastic support say it all.

At the library this week, special events include the start of a free three-week group, “The Body Science of Meditation,” with Love Ablan, that begins Monday, Sept. 12, noon to 1 pm, and will meet on the following Mondays in September. Also on Mondays in September, IT and reference librarian Rachel Rooney’s tutorial for accessing e-books on CLAMS meets from 3 to 5 pm. The Martha’s Vineyard Community of Mindfulness meets Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 pm. Come early, as the library closes at 6. The Martha’s Vineyard Modern Quilting Guild meets this Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 pm. New members are always welcome.

It seems that I am turning lights on in the house earlier in the evening, noticing the difference from long afternoons and evenings when it was still light outside till 8 or 9 o’clock.I like noticing the changes, the rhythms of the year from one season to the next, the anticipation of pleasures each one holds. Soon I’ll be bringing wood in and starting the stove to warm the house, and turning lights on to welcome Mike home at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, I’m still waiting for rain.