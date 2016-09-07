Bridge Notes

At the Edgartown Bridge Club on Monday, August 29, 13 tables were in play for a club championship game. Tied for first place overall were Barbara Silk, playing with Dave Donald, and Jim Kaplan, playing with Linda Shapiro. Third place overall went to Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Louise Marx and Jerri Grannis in fourth, Art Spielvogel and Mollie Whalen in fifth, and David and Elizabeth Beim in sixth place. Also finishing in the North-South direction were Audrey Egger, playing with Ann Brown, and Cheryl Neal, playing with Dotti Arnold. Also finishing in the East-West direction were Judith Spruance, playing with Sergio Dethiara, and Renee and Cheryl Stark.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on August 30, eight tables were in play. Tied for first place in the North-South direction were Deirdre Ling, playing with Ed Russell, and Bea Phear, playing with Cecily Greenaway. Third place went to Anita Lee and Michael Lipkin. Finishing in first place in the East-West direction were Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen, followed by Dan and Nancy Cabot in second, and Jim Kaplan and Audrey Egger in third place.A reminder that the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club has returned to holding its games at the old Stone Church on the corner of Church Street and William Street. Game time is 7 pm.

At the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury on Sept. 1, seven tables were in play. North-South winners were Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Deirdre Ling and Mollie Whalen in second, and Don Nelson and Lou Winkelman in third. East-West winners were Jim Kaplan and Audrey Egger, followed by Dave Donald and Rich Colter in second, and Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan in third.