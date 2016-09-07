Chilmark: Fall hours for Menemsha

OK, September, we’re happy to slow down while crowds slip away and Island life joyfully reconnects friends who’ve missed seeing one another except in passing. I’m rooting for the new Massachusetts time zone, so we can continue to enjoy more light in the fall. Last Friday’s Menemsha sunset, pink with twinges of clouds scudding through our skies, not a place to park left, every lobster-trap table dripping with juice, busiest night of the season, good thing before the coming rains.

Monday turned out to be a great day for breakfast at the Aquinnah Shop, where not only could you watch the waves whip froth into the air, but see surfers like black seals riding boards along Moshup Beach. Menemsha was busy selling hot food and bidding farewell to the Menemsha Store on its last day. Fall hours have arrived, and the following are open through Columbus Day: The Chilmark Store is open daily from 7 am to 3:30 pm, except Saturday until 5 pm; the Galley is open daily 11 am to 3 pm; the Bite and the fish stores are open daily, and so is the Home Port through Sunday, Sept. 18, open at the Back Door from 11 am to 9 pm and from 5:30 to 9 pm for dinner.

Don’t forget to vote on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the community center; polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Fly kites and more at the Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 (rain date Sunday, Sept. 11). Free kite making for kids from 10:30 am to noon; adult flying competitions start at 1 pm. More info at mvwindfestival.com.

The Mayhew family lost matriarch Eileen Sullivan Mayhew on May 21, 2016. She became an active lifelong member of the Chilmark community after marrying Benjamin C. Mayhew in 1941. Thanks to her, women gained the right to scallop in our ponds. She briefly served as the Chilmark Postmistress, and was involved with the community center and the Town Affairs Council, besides raising five kids and having 27 grandkids and 33 great-grandkids. A funeral Mass on Saturday, Sept. 10, will be held at 10 am at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, followed by a celebration of her life at the Chilmark Community Center (around 11:30 am). All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Good Shepherd Parish, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to the Supportive Day Program of the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

The final Cup of Karma Tea Talk will be at the Yard on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 5 pm as part of the A.R.T.S. on the Vine (Artists Rising Together on the Vineyard) celebration. I am honored to be speaking, along with Ann Graham, Sean Murphy, Fan Ogilvie, and Sandy Stone.

Please support the Island Clergy Emergency Fund for the Homeless and the Island Food Pantry when Lia Kahler and Friends offer a concert (including songs, arias, piano solos, organ, and a musical saw) beginning at 3 pm, with a silent auction and raffle at 2 pm on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Chilmark Community Church. RSVP by calling or texting 774-563-8219, or emailing LiaKahlerandFriends@gmail.com or giving a suggested donation of $20 at the door.

The last Tuesday Sing at the Yard with Roberta Kirn is on Sept. 13, from 5 to 6 pm.

Chances are you know someone who has fallen or is afraid of falling. A Matter of Balance is a proven program designed to help people manage concerns about falls and to increase their physical activity. The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is looking for new volunteer coaches from each town to help provide this program; volunteer coaches get free training on Monday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 8 am to noon. Training materials and snacks provided. For more information, email ksamways@ihimv.org, or call 508-627-5797, ext 114.

Yes, Chilmark Chocolates opens on Thursday, Sept. 8.

You can still sign up for Nancy Aronie’s Chilmark Writer’s Workshop for Sept. 19 to 22 by calling 508-645-9085, or email aronie@verizon.net.

It was the final Sunday Flanders Field Softball game, and despite a foreboding weather forecast, morning brought a sunny blue sky and great turnout. Instead of the usual five-inning doubleheader, a full nine-inning game was played. Hans Solmssen’s team came back twice from six-run deficits to defeat Arlen Roth’s team 23-22; the winning run in the last of the 9th scored on a clutch hit by Paul Iantosca.

The father-son combo of Jonathon and Noah Lipnick hit five home runs between them; in one inning they had back-to-back homers, though one homer was a sizzling grounder that got by the second basemen, the short fielder, the center fielder, and a dog running after it. Other notable players included the father-and-son combo of Tony and Bizu Horwitz, the defensive wizardry of Jason Balaban at third base, and the pinch base running of Sophie Balaban. Jim Feiner and his son Elijah both played excellent games. Bill Edison stuck around for the whole game, the team photo by Susan Balaban, and the annual hot dog grill celebrating a tremendous season of great softball and good sportsmanship. See you all next summer.

Have a good week.