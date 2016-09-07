Chilmark selectmen tack on subject of harbormaster’s comments

Chilmark selectmen met Tuesday and acknowledged the receipt of letters from Aquinnah and Wampanoag officials in which they expressed their unhappiness over the direct and critical comments Chilmark harbormaster Dennis Jason directed at the handling of a stricken sailboat in a storm on August 16.

The up-Island kerfuffle followed an attempt led by Aquinnah harbormaster Brian “Chip” Vanderhoop and Wampanoag natural resources director Bret Stearns to save a sailboat that dragged her anchor and was being battered against the Lobsterville jetty in high winds. Mr. Jason, who had earlier come to the assistance of another sailboat dragging her anchor, had judged that sailboat lost.

Men on the shore tossed a line to Mr. Stearns, who was at the helm of the tribe’s boat. He towed the sailboat off out of the shallow water, past the green can into deeper water, where the Coast Guard took command of the vessel. Despite the crew’s best efforts to save the sailboat, there was substantial damage, and she sank in about 11 feet of water east of the channel off Menemsha Beach, where she remains, but has shifted location.

In the aftermath of the failed effort, Mr. Jason told The Times in an online story published August 17 [“Strong winds send boats, rescuers flying off Menemsha”] it was a poor decision to pull the vessel, which had a hole in the hull, off the jetty.

Mr. Jason said the question was not whether they could pull it off the rocks, but what they were going to do once they got it off the rocks. He said the wiser course of action would have been to leave the boat where it was and then pull it up on the beach once the weather calmed. Mr. Jason said the Aquinnah harbormaster and tribe handed the boat off to the Coast Guard as it was sinking. “The Coast Guard got roped into it,” he said. “They ended up with a hot potato in their hands.”

Those comments prompted letters from Tobias Vanderhoop, tribal chairman, and Julianne Vanderhoop, chairman of the Aquinnah selectmen, to the Chilmark selectmen.

In a letter dated Aug. 22, selectman Vanderhoop quoted Mr. Jason and said, “The Aquinnah board of selectmen would like to know if your Board is in agreement with the statements made by your appointed department head, given the fact he was never involved in the incident until after the boat had sank.”

In a letter dated Sept. 1, Tobias Vanderhoop cited the tribe’s history of cooperation and aid to Chilmark’s harbor staff headed by Mr. Stearns. Mr. Vanderhoop said that according to Mr. Stearns, “From the time the tribe’s rescue vessel was dispatched to the final disposition of the sailboat, the Chilmark harbormaster had no direct involvement. In light of these facts, I do not view the statements attributed to the harbormaster as helpful for the circumstances or supportive of the relationships between the agencies. Do the harbormaster’s statements as quoted in the article reflect the position of the Selectmen of the Town of Chilmark?”

Meeting Tuesday night, the Chilmark selectmen sailed a diplomatic course. They unanimously decided to acknowledge receipt of the letters without additional commentary.

“There’s no need to respond further. I’m satisfied with the way things turned out. There’s no need to drag this thing out,” selectman Jim Malkin said.

Chilmark harbormaster Dennis Jason was present at the lightly attended meeting. He told selectmen the owner of the sunken vessel, who is a Canadian citizen, was in negotiations with a salvage company to raise his boat.

Mr. Jason said that the sunk craft had shifted position in recent days. On Tuesday it was located in front of the channel about 200 feet out from the jetty, he said.

Mr. Jason later told the Times that the vessel would not pose a threat to most craft, but could be an impediment to “deep-hulled craft drawing six to eight feet. There aren’t many around like that now,” he said, adding that he had not taken soundings since the Monday storm. “We don’t know whether she’s upright or on her side or whether she’s moved again, but the warning buoy is still attached to her,” he said.

On Wednesday, a crewmember at Coast Guard Station Menemsha Station confirmed the location of the sailboat in an estimated 12 to 15 feet of water, with a channel marker attached, but could provide no information on the status of the salvage effort.

In other business Tuesday, selectmen began a review of the summer season, focusing on boat and beach sticker permits. June Manning has managed the permitting process for the past two summers using a software program that captures contact information from customers.

“Last year the number of permits were significantly higher, and this year we are the same amount ahead or more than in 2015,” she said, noting that more than 700 boat permits and more than 1,600 beach parking stickers were issued in 2016, including about 100 via an online application process.

Ms. Manning lobbied for an education program to encourage permit seekers to file online. The benefits to customers and to the town would include a simplified process, shorter in-person lines for permits, and a reduction in voiding, reissuing, and transferring permits in-season.

Selectmen agreed that an informational email to homeowners and renters this winter would simplify the permit process for customers and the town. Chairman Warren Doty suggested that Ms. Manning develop a database of email information for the project. He thanked Ms. Manning for her work, and invited her to return in summer 2017 to run the permit process, which she agreed to do.

Selectmen also began preparing for a special town meeting, tentatively scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24. Prospective warrant articles include $55,000 for the assessor’s office, related to the town’s triennial real estate revaluation, and approval of more than $87,000 to build an 80-foot floating dock system for use as a temporary tie-up dock and public landing on Menemsha Channel off Boathouse Road.