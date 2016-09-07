Edgartown: September comes in like a lion

Welcome, September. Is there any kind of old adage for September coming in like a lion or a lamb? As I write, the forecast looks daunting. In the past hour it changed to torrential rains and winds up to 75 miles an hour. Time will tell what will come our way, and by the time you read this, whatever hits will be on its way out. Here’s to sunny beach weather for the weekend!

Chances are you know someone who has fallen or is afraid of falling. A Matter of Balance is a proven program designed to help people manage concerns about falls and to increase their physical activity. The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is looking for new volunteer coaches from each town to help provide this program. This free training for volunteer coaches will be held on two half-days: Monday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 8 am until 12 pm. Preregistration is required. Training materials and snacks will be provided. For more information, email ksamways@ihimv.org or call 508-627-5797, ext. 114.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Alison Enos and Debra Gaines, who both celebrated on Sept. 4, pre-Hermine! And to Kathy Pogue, who celebrated on Sept. 6. I hope you had wonderful days.

I’m trying hard to not sulk about the end of summer. I’m having my annual “summer is ending, fall is coming” panic attack. I don’t really know why it happens. I love fall. I enjoy the crisp air and cozy sweaters leading up to the holiday season. But the anxiety always rears its ugly head on Labor Day Weekend. I’m working hard at staying calm and serene, if that’s possible. It sounds like an oxymoron to work hard at serenity. Nevertheless, that’s where I’m at right now.

Don’t forget the Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival next Saturday at Ocean Park. Free kite making with children from 10:30 to noon, flying competitions for adults starting at 1 pm. Bring a kite, make a kite, or buy a kite.

The storm this weekend probably put a big dent in local businesses, what with canceling the Island Queen early and such. This would have been a big hurrah weekend for things like the Artisans Festival. An ill-timed storm can have long-lasting effects on many different fronts. I feel bad for the local business folk who may have suffered at the hands of Hermine. There is another Artisans Festival next weekend; maybe weekend travelers who planned to come this weekend will come next week instead.

The Edgartown library book group, moderated by Jean Stone, is starting up again for a season of good reading and lively discussions this fall and winter. Beginning in September, the group will meet at 4 pm on the third Wednesday of every month. This group is open to all, and the library staff can always help you get a copy of any of the books. The lineup starts on Sept. 21 at 4 pm with “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance,” by Angela Duckworth.

Do you have a group or club starting up this fall that you’d like me to include in an upcoming column? Maybe you have a knitting group or scrapbooking club that you’d like to get some new members for. I’d love to hear from you if you have something planned in the weeks or months ahead.

It looks like the Edgartown Council on Aging has some great events coming up in September. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 12:45 pm, Jacky Trought, health and wellness coach, will lead a group on helping you build a better immune system. Learn the natural approach to building a better immune system. Learn about allergies, colds, and flu; wake up energized, ready to face the day. Register at 508-627-4368.

And don’t forget that on Wednesdays at 9:30 from Sept. 14 until Oct. 12, the ECOA will have fish distribution, courtesy of the Derby. Starting at 9 am, in order of arrival, each person will receive a number. Beginning at 9:30 am, fish will be cheerfully distributed to each as his or her number is called. Coffee and snacks will be served. This has got to be the best deal in town!

Have a great week. Here’s to the joys that come with September: Late-season cookouts, fires, hoodies, a slower pace, less traffic, pumpkin spice coffee. I said to my little dog Chester, several years ago, “I choose to love you for who you are and not complain about who you aren’t.” I’m hoping it works for seasons too. I choose to live in the moment and enjoy the fall for all it has to offer, instead of dwelling on the end of summer. Each day is a gift.